Poonawalla Fincorp to issue co-branded credit card with IndusInd Bank

September 26, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd., a Cyrus Poonawalla group-promoted non-banking finance company, said it has received permission from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to issue a co-branded credit card with IndusInd Bank.

The company plans to introduce this credit card within three months.

Abhay Bhutada, Managing Director, Poonawalla Fincorp, said, “We are confident that this partnership with IndusInd Bank will be a game-changer adding a new vista to our bouquet of new-age financial products for India’s tech-savvy and financially astute customers.”

“We believe in ethical lending with complete transparency and no hidden charges while engaging with our customers. With its fully digital process and unique best-in-class product offerings, we expect to provide an exceptional & seamless customer experience to our existing and potential customers,” he added.

