Poonawalla Fincorp Q4 PAT surges 103% to ₹181 crore

April 27, 2023

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd., a non-deposit taking NBFC, said its fourth quarter standalone net profit surged 103% to ₹181 crore for Q4FY23 over the year earlier period. Disbursements at ₹6,371 crore, grew 151%. Assets Under Management (AUM) at ₹ 16,143 crore, was up 37% YoY. Gross NPA at 1.44%, reduced 185 bps YoY and Net NPA at 0.78%, reduced 52 bps YoY the company said.

Net Interest Margin (NIM) for Q4FY23 was at 11.3%, an improvement of 87 bps YoY. The Board has recommended a dividend of ₹2 per share (100% of face value) for FY23, subject to shareholders’ approval. For FY23, PAT stood at ₹ 585 crore, up 100% YoY. Abhay Bhutada, Managing Director, said, ”FY23 has been a year of exemplary performance across business growth, credit quality and profitability. Our strong fundamentals and execution are reflected in our credit rating upgrade to AAA by both CRISIL and CARE.” “With an efficient cost of borrowing, lower operating cost, controlled credit cost and a branch-lite tech-led model, we are well poised to deliver a sustainable and exceptional performance.”