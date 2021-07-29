Poonawalla Fincorp hires top executives to fuel growth

MUMBAI

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd. (formerly Magma Fincorp Ltd.), has revamped and strengthened its leadership team by onboarding top executive across the functions.

Rajendra Tathare, formerly with Fullerton India & HDFC Bank, has joined as Chief Credit Officer.Manish Kumar, formerly with RBS, IDFC and ICICI Bank has joined as Group Chief Human Resources Officer. Rashmi Prasad, earlier with Tata Capital, Bajaj Finance and L&T Finance has joined as Head Analytics.

Mitul Budhbhatti earlier with CARE Ratings has joined the company for credit and risk monitoring. Surya V., formerly with ICICI Bank, has joined as Chief Strategy Officer.

Indiresh Phaltankar will lead company’s foray into the Loan against Property (LAP) business as Business Head. He was previously with HSBC and Aditya Birla Finance Ltd.

CA Abhay Bhutada, Managing Director, Poonawalla Fincorp said “We want to rebuild the organisation with a very solid footing and firmly believe that the right talent is an essential ingredient for the same. We have a new but a highly experienced and talented management team, having onboarded the best of the industry talent with rich, varied, and diverse experience. This talent will definitely be a pillar for our growth journey.”