Polyester, yarn manufacturers given extension to obtain BIS certification

April 01, 2023 02:29 pm | Updated 02:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In an order dated March 31, Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals said BIS certification will become mandatory for the four products from July 3 instead of April 3.

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image of a polyester plant7-6-2003 | Photo Credit: Business Line

The Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals has given time till July 3 for manufacturers of polyester filament, polyester POY, industrial yarn, and grey and white yarn to get Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification.

In an order dated March 31, it said BIS certification will become mandatory for the four products from July 3 instead of April 3.

Welcoming the announcement, Ravi Sam, chairman of Southern India Mills’ Association, said BIS certification is however, mandatory now for viscose staple fibre (VSF) and polyester staple fibre (PSF). There are speciality fibres that are not made in India and these should be exempted from the Quality Control Orders for VSF and PSF.

