Policybazaar parent firm’s IPO to open on Nov.1

PB Fintech, that operates online insurance platform Policybazaar and credit comparison portal Paisabazaar, on Wednesday fixed a price band of ₹940-₹980 a share for its ₹5,710-crore initial share sale, which will open on November 1. The three-day initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on November 3, the company announced at a virtual press conference.
