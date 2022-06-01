Business

PNB raises benchmark lending rate by 0.15%; EMIs to go up

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday raised its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate by 15 basis points or 0.15% across all tenures, a move that will lead to an increase in EMIs for borrowers.

The new rates are effective from June 1, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

The revision follows an off-cycle rate increase by the Reserve Bank in May. The central bank hiked the repo rate -- at which it lends short-term money to banks -- by 0.40% to 4.40%.

With the revision, the one-year Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) has increased to 7.40% from 7.25% earlier.

Most of the loans are linked to the one-year MCLR rate.

The overnight, one-month and three-month MCLR rose by 15 basis points to 6.75%, 6.80% and 6.90%, respectively, whereas the six-month MCLR increased to 7.10%.

At the same time, three-year MCLR increased by 0.15% to 7.70%.

With the increase, EMIs will go up for those borrowers who have availed of loans on MCLR.


