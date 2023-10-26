HamberMenu
PNB Q2 net rises over fourfold to ₹1,756 crore

The bank said its global business increased by 11.26% YoY to ₹22,51,631 crore

October 26, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Punjab National Bank’s gross NPAs were at ₹65,563 crore, a decline of ₹21,472 crore from the year-earlier period. Net NPAs were at ₹13,114 crore as compared with ₹29,348 crore a year ago, a decline of ₹16,234 crore. 

Punjab National Bank’s gross NPAs were at ₹65,563 crore, a decline of ₹21,472 crore from the year-earlier period. Net NPAs were at ₹13,114 crore as compared with ₹29,348 crore a year ago, a decline of ₹16,234 crore.  | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

Punjab National Bank reported second-quarter standalone net profit surged more than fourfold to ₹1,756 crore year-on-year on better asset quality and reduction in non performing assets (NPA).

Operating profit grew 11.67% to ₹6,216 crore. There was a 20% increase in net interest income (NII) to ₹9,923 crore. 

The public-sector lender said global net interest margin (NIM) improved by 11 basis points (bps) to 3.11%. Gross NPA ratio improved by 352 bps YoY to 6.96%.  Net NPA ratio improved by 233 bps YoY to 1.47% while the provision coverage ratio improved by 795 bps YoY to 91.91%.

The bank said its global business increased by 11.26% YoY to ₹22,51,631 crore. Global deposits grew by 9.75% to ₹13,09,910 crore and global advances grew by 13.43% YoY to ₹9,41,721 crore.  During the quarter, the bank’s retail loan portfolio grew 16.5% YoY to ₹1,47,247 crore. Within this category housing loan increased by 13.7% YoY to ₹87,430 crore, vehicles loans increased 28.3% to ₹18,010 crore and personal loans increased by 39% to ₹19,868 crore. 

Total retail loans increased by 40.42% YoY to ₹2,18,230 crore, the bank said in a filing. Gross NPAs were at ₹65,563 crore, a decline of ₹21,472 crore from the year ago period. Net NPAs were at ₹13,114 crore as compared with ₹29,348 crore a year ago, a decline of ₹16,234 crore.  Provision coverage ratio improved by 1372 bps YoY to 80% from 66.28%. Slippage ratio improved YoY by 248 bps to 0.86% from 3.34% a year ago.   

