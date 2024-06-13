PNB MetLife declares ₹930 crore bonus for FY24

Life insurer PNB MetLife has declared ₹930 crore bonus for FY24, a payout that will benefit 5.82 lakh customers.

Compared with the bonus in the previous fiscal this is 21% more. The number of eligible beneficiaries has increased by 30,000 compared to FY23.

“The ₹930 crore bonus declaration this year reinforces our commitment to generate the best possible outcomes for our customers’ financial security and long-term prosperity. Life insurance policies are designed for the long term and participating insurance products allow us to reward customers throughout the policy term,” said Sanjay Kumar, Chief Investment Officer.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.