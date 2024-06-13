GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PNB MetLife declares ₹930 crore bonus for FY24

Published - June 13, 2024 08:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Life insurer PNB MetLife has declared ₹930 crore bonus for FY24, a payout that will benefit 5.82 lakh customers.

Compared with the bonus in the previous fiscal this is 21% more. Compared with top FY23, the number of eligible beneficiaries – participating policyholders – has increased by 30,000, the firm said.

“The ₹930 crore bonus declaration this year reinforces our commitment to generate the best possible outcomes for our customers’ financial security and long-term prosperity. Life insurance policies are designed for the long term and participating insurance products allow us to reward customers throughout the policy term,” said Sanjay Kumar, Chief Investment Officer.

