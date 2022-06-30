PNB Housing Fin to seek shareholders' nod next month to raise ₹12,000 crore in debt
AGM to be held on July 26
PNB Housing Finance on Thursday said it will seek shareholders' approval next month to raise ₹12,000 crore in debt capital.
The housing finance company promoted by the city-headquartered State-owned lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) is scheduled to convene its annual general meeting (AGM) next month on July 26.
"Shareholders' approval is being sought in the 34th AGM to borrow funds and issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis aggregating to ₹12,000 crore in one or more tranches," PNB Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.
Shares of the company traded 0.33% up at ₹333.20 apiece on the BSE.
