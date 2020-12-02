PNB completes IT integration of OBC branches

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has completed IT integration of all branches of the erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC).
All customers of erstwhile OBC have been migrated to CBS of PNB and they can transact seamlessly via existing branches and digital banking channels such as internet and mobile banking. The ATM switch and terminals have also been rowed smoothly into the PNB network. The entire migration has been completed without effecting any change in their account numbers, debit cards or net banking credentials, a release from PNB on Wednesday said.
PNB MD and CEO CH.S.S. Mallikarjuna Rao said “it is now our priority to bring all branches of erstwhile United Bank of India in sync with PNB in order to amplify our potential and offer state-of-the-art services across all branches throughout the country.”
Following the amalgamation of OBC and United Bank of India with it in April, PNB emerged as the second largest bank in the country.
