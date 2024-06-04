PNB board gives nod to pare 10% stake in Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company 

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has got board approval for initiating the process to dilute 10% stake in Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company by listing the insurer through an initial public offer.

The proposed move will be subject to regulatory approvals and the modalities of the issue and other formalities will be decided in due course, the bank said on Tuesday. The filing by PNB comes close on the heels of Canara Bank according approval for initiating the process of diluting 14.50% stake in the insurer. “The same shall be subject to approval of Reserve Bank of India and Department of Financial Services, Government of India. The size of the issue, opportune time and modalities of issue will be decided in due course,” Canara Bank said.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company is a joint venture promoted by Canara Bank (51%) and HSBC Insurance (Asia Pacific) Holdings (26%). PNB holds 23% as an investor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.