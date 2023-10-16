ADVERTISEMENT

PM welcomes Google’s India manufacturing plans in call with CEO

October 16, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - NEW DELHI

PM Modi and Mr. Pichai ‘discussed Google’s plan to participate in expanding the electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India’

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually interacted with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, in New Delhi on October 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual discussion with Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai on October 16, the Prime Minister’s Office said. Mr. Pichai and Mr. Modi “discussed Google’s plan to participate in expanding the electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India.”

Mr. Modi appreciated the company’s partnerships to have its Chromebook devices assembled in the country, according to the PMO’s readout of the call.

The discussion came ahead of the company’s Google for India event on Thursday. Mr. Pichai may have informed the Prime Minister on the announcements the company has lined up for the event; reporters are set to be briefed on Thursday morning on a key subject cited by the description of the call, the GPay app backed by the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Modi also invited Google to contribute to the Global Partnership on AI (GPAI) Summit to be held in December in New Delhi. The GPAI is an international initiative on “guiding the responsible development of Artificial Intelligence” applications, and India is one of its founding members, alongside others like Germany, France, Australia, South Korea, Singapore and the United States. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

business (general)

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US