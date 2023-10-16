HamberMenu
PM welcomes Google’s India manufacturing plans in call with CEO

PM Modi and Mr. Pichai ‘discussed Google’s plan to participate in expanding the electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India’

October 16, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually interacted with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, in New Delhi on October 16, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually interacted with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, in New Delhi on October 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual discussion with Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai on October 16, the Prime Minister’s Office said. Mr. Pichai and Mr. Modi “discussed Google’s plan to participate in expanding the electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India.”

Mr. Modi appreciated the company’s partnerships to have its Chromebook devices assembled in the country, according to the PMO’s readout of the call.

The discussion came ahead of the company’s Google for India event on Thursday. Mr. Pichai may have informed the Prime Minister on the announcements the company has lined up for the event; reporters are set to be briefed on Thursday morning on a key subject cited by the description of the call, the GPay app backed by the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

Mr. Modi also invited Google to contribute to the Global Partnership on AI (GPAI) Summit to be held in December in New Delhi. The GPAI is an international initiative on “guiding the responsible development of Artificial Intelligence” applications, and India is one of its founding members, alongside others like Germany, France, Australia, South Korea, Singapore and the United States. 

