ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi to hold Budget webinars

February 22, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - NEW DELHI 

Each of the virtual meetings will be focused on specific subjects such as ‘Green Growth’, ‘Women Empowerment’, ‘Health and Medical Research’ and ‘Financial Sector’

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a dozen post-Budget webinars from February 23 to March 11. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a dozen post-Budget webinars from February 23 to March 11, to synergise government and stakeholders’ efforts to implement the different aspects of the Union Budget 2023-24, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday. 

To be attended by concerned Union Ministers, key stakeholders from Government departments, regulators, academia, trade and industry associations, each of these virtual meetings will be focused on specific subjects such as ‘Green Growth’, ‘Women Empowerment’, ‘Health and Medical Research’ and ‘Financial Sector’. 

Such meetings, that have been held by the PM since 2021, will be focussed on getting ministries and stakeholders to work together on ‘preparation of action plans with quarterly targets so that the implementation is front ended and smooth with timely achievement of intended outcomes’, the ministry said.   

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US