February 22, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a dozen post-Budget webinars from February 23 to March 11, to synergise government and stakeholders’ efforts to implement the different aspects of the Union Budget 2023-24, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

To be attended by concerned Union Ministers, key stakeholders from Government departments, regulators, academia, trade and industry associations, each of these virtual meetings will be focused on specific subjects such as ‘Green Growth’, ‘Women Empowerment’, ‘Health and Medical Research’ and ‘Financial Sector’.

Such meetings, that have been held by the PM since 2021, will be focussed on getting ministries and stakeholders to work together on ‘preparation of action plans with quarterly targets so that the implementation is front ended and smooth with timely achievement of intended outcomes’, the ministry said.