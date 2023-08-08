PM Fasal Bima Yojana: Over half of pending claims from Rajasthan

August 08, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Over ₹2,760 crore of farmers’ insurance claims are still pending for the year 2021-22 under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), with Rajasthan accounting for over half the awaited reimbursement for farm losses under the scheme.

State-wise details of PMFBY claims till 2021-22 that were pending as on June 30, shared by Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Narendra Tomar in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, pegged outstanding claims from Rajasthan’s farmers at ₹1387.34 crore, followed by Maharashtra (₹336.22 crore) and Gujarat (₹258.87 crore).

While these three States accounted for over 71% of the pending claims till 2021-22, seven other States’ farmers still awaited claims of over ₹50 crore. These include Karnataka (₹132.25 crore), Jharkhand (₹128.24 crore), Tamil Nadu (₹83.55 crore), Madhya Pradesh (₹77.7 crore), as well as Kerala and Haryana.

Admissible claims under the scheme are “generally paid by the concerned insurance companies within two months of completion of Crop Cutting Experiments (CCEs)/harvesting period and one month of notification for invoking the risks/perils of prevented sowing, mid-season adversity and post-harvest losses subject to receipt of total share of premium subsidy from concerned Government within time,” Mr. Tomar said.

The minister blamed the delay in settling “few claims in some States” on multiple reasons like delayed transmission of yield data; late release of their share in premium subsidy, yield-related disputes between insurance companies and States. “All the major work relating to the assessment of crop yield/crop loss for calculation of admissible claims are being performed by the concerned State Government or Joint Committee of State Government officials and concerned insurance company,” he emphasised.

Some of the delays also stemmed from non-receipt of bank account details of some farmers and National Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT)-related issues, erroneous/incomplete entry of individual farmers’ data on National Crop Insurance Portal or non-remittance of farmers’ share of premium to concerned insurance company, Mr. Tomar noted.

Acknowledging there have been complaints against insurance firms for non-payment, delayed payment or under payment of claims as well as non-deployment of sufficient personnel, Mr. Tomar said complaints were also received about delay in providing State Governments’ share of funds under the scheme. “Most of the complaints have been suitably addressed,” he noted.