Business

PM chairs first meet on investment

more-in

The newly-formed Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth (CCIG) held its first meeting on Monday as the government looks to boost spending to bring back a sputtering economy on track.

Sources said Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the meeting of the CCIG. No details of the decisions taken at the meeting were immediately known. The panel has four other members — Home Minister Amit Shah, Highways and MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce & Railways Minister Piyush Goyal.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Business
economy, business and finance
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 23, 2019 11:12:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/pm-chairs-first-meet-on-investment/article30383165.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY