PM chairs first meet on investment

The newly-formed Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth (CCIG) held its first meeting on Monday as the government looks to boost spending to bring back a sputtering economy on track.

Sources said Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the meeting of the CCIG. No details of the decisions taken at the meeting were immediately known. The panel has four other members — Home Minister Amit Shah, Highways and MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce & Railways Minister Piyush Goyal.