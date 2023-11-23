PlusPlus Lifesciences bags patient for Trimacare

November 23, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - MUMBAI

PlusPlus Lifesciences, a healthcare company, said it had received a patent from the Patent Office of the Government of India for its three-stage Multi-Micronutrient (MMN) supplement called Trimacare.

With this, the company has announced plans to introduce and distribute this product nationwide.

“Trimacare is a supplement based on the MMN model of medication. This model combines traditional nutrients such as Iron, Folic Acid, and Calcium with other essential vitamins and minerals like Iodine, Zinc, Omega-3, fatty acids, Vitamins A, B, and D, among others, that are necessary for the health of pregnant women throughout all trimesters and the child’s prenatal and long-term health,” the company said.

Raj Kamal Agarwal, President, PlusPlus Lifesciences in a statement said, “Trimacare is a transformative formulation in the field of medicine. It is based on the Multi-Micronutrient model of medication and includes more than 20 nutrients and a unique formulation for each trimester.”

“It is prepared with plant-based sources to cater to evolving lifestyles and eating habits. We look forward to launching Trimacare and making it available nationwide and accessible to every expectant mother, ensuring they achieve optimal prenatal health,” he added.

