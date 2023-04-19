PLI scheme to generate investment of ₹30,000 crore in specialty steel sector, says Scindia

April 19, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - MUMBAI

Union minister for Civil Aviation & Steel Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on Wednesday said that the ministry has signed 57 MoUs with 27 companies for specialty steel under the PLI scheme, which is expected to generate investment of about ₹30,000 crore and create additional capacity of about 25 mt of specialty steel in next five years.

This will also create 60,000 plus jobs and help India to become the third-largest economy by 2030-31.

Addressing India Steel 2023 conference through a video message, Mr. Scindia said, “We have emerged as the second-largest steel producer in the world with per capita steel consumption going up from 57 kilos to 78 kilos during the last nine years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This growth is having manifold results -- collaborative efforts of industry and government wherein government plays the role of facilitator and industry drives this engine of growth,” he said.

“The Steel Ministry is in the process of aligning policies with the Gati Shakti Master Plan which will complement the ₹100 lakh crore investment plan for infrastructure development over the next five years; this will boost the demand for steel in various sectors, thereby enhancing steel usage,” he added.

Speaking at the event, Faggan Singh Kulaste, Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel and Rural Development, said, “In 2013-14, steel production capacity was about 100 million tonnes and crude steel production was about 82 million tonnes, whereas in 2022-23 the steel production capacity increased to 154 million tonnes and crude steel production to 125 million tonnes.

“This historic growth has been possible due to the business-friendly policy, reforms and transparency in the steel sector,” he said.

He said the Vehicle Scrappage Policy for circular economy will help the steel industry to get maximum scrap.

“This policy will also be helpful in the production of green steel,” he said.

The industry has anticipated that there would be a significant demand for steel, particularly from the manufacturing, engineering, construction and infrastructure sectors, to keep up with the country’s rapid modernisation, economic growth and nation development.

Nagendra Nath Sinha, Secretary, Ministry of Steel, said, “The Government has already envisioned this in the National Steel Policy which aims to increase per capita consumption of steel to 160kg, while aiming to augment production capacity to 300 MT by 2030.”

The steel sector, which contributes approximately 2% to the Indian GDP and provides employment to over 2 million people, has asked the Indian railways to provide more wagons for transportation of materials used in steel production and for the movement of finished products.

Sanjay Rath, executive vice president, Commercial & Logistics Centre of Excellence, JSW Steel Ltd. said, “The average speed of rail is 20 kms as compared to 35 kms globally. Logistics cost is high in India as the industry is forced to transport about 40% of the materials on roads, which is expensive.”

The three-day exhibition showcases advanced technologies, products, and solutions from leading private sector organizations, including Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, AM/NS India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Welspun Corp, and L&T.