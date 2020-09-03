Plexconcil unveils app-based marketplace to boost exports

Mumbai

Plexconcil unveils app-based marketplace

The Plastics Export Promotion Council of India (Plexconcil) has unveiled a mobile app with buyer-seller connect features for all plastics exporters, including MSMEs, to boost plastic exports. Every exporter can now display three products through the Council’s virtual marketplace. The app also provides updated information on the Centre’s export schemes and trade notifications, it said.

It offers business tools and facilitates business inquiries, besides having a section on events and exhibitions for exporters.

“Our app is a great aggregator tool to bring together all the plastic exporters, especially MSMEs on to a single platform available on mobile phones or digital devices,” said Ravish Kamath, chairman, Plexconcil.

“This is an ideal time considering that every exporter is looking for new business development opportunities in the post COVID-19 scenario and geo-political shifts in global trade dynamics.”

He said the council’s objective was to to increase India’s share in the global plastics export market and this was one of the initiatives to actively engage Indian exporters and motivate them to export more.

“India is currently ranked among the top five consumers of polymers in the world and this app has the potential to unite 50,000-plus plastic processing units employing over 40 lakh trade constituents across the value chain,” said Arvind Goenka, vice-chairman, Plexconcil

He said the plastic processing industry has the potential to bring in foreign investments and make India a global manufacturing hub.

Stating that the cumulative value of plastics export during April 2020 to June 2020 was $2.211 billion, Sribash Dasmohapatra, ED, Plexconcil, said, despite the slowdown, a double-digit growth was seen in cordage and fishnets and polyester films while a relatively lesser growth was witnessed in floor coverings, leather cloth and laminates; rigid packaging & PET preforms; and pipes and fittings.

Recently, India’s plastics exports were primarily boosted by higher shipment of plastic raw materials and value-added plastic products including woven sacks/FIBC, plastic sheets/films/plates, optical items, laminates, packaging items, and medical disposables to the European Union, North America, Latin America and Caribbean, and North-East Asia, he added.