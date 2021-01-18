Plastics firms eye ₹1,000 cr. business from virtual trade show

All India Plastics Manufacturers’ Association (AIPMA), with more than 20,000 industry members from 175 cities from India, is organising Plastiworld, a virtual trade show for finished plastic product manufacturers and buyers, starting Tuesday with an aim to generate business worth ₹1,000 crore.

The main objective is to increase exports of plastic products from India and also to ensure reduction of imports of such products, the organisers said.

The event is supported by the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, CIPET and 15 major associations and institutions in the country.

Business visitors and buyers from 68 countries including U.S.A., Singapore, Malaysia, Italy, Germany, Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Turkey, Thailand, Bangkok, Vietnam are expected to source packaging materials duringthis show.

Ajay Desai, Chairman, Plastiworld 21, said, “Packaging is the fifth largest sector in India’s economy and is one of the highest growing sectors in the country. However, the time has come for the Indian plastics packaging industry to create an even bigger impact and scale new heights.”

“We are expecting business worth ₹1,000 crore,” he said.

Chandrakant Turakhia, president, AIPMA said, “We aim to create unlimited opportunities for packaging buyers and plastic packaging manufacturers in terms of networking, great deals, branding and discovering packaging innovations.”

“Our event will also help companies from outside India to find packaging manufacturers in India, thereby facilitating export enhancement and import substitution,” he said.

Arvind Mehta, chairman, governing gouncil, AIPMA in a statement said that Plastiworld will open the doors for the Indian manufacturers to the global market. He further said that the event will give boost to exports from India.