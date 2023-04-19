Plastics export show woos foreign buyers

April 19, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Plastics Export Promotion Council of India (Plexconcil), the apex body of Indian plastics industry, which is into exports, said its forthcoming trade show PLEXCONNECT 2023, the first ever export focused exhibition for plastics in India has garnered ‘great interest’ from international buyers.

The show, to be held in Mumbai from June 15-17, has already received registrations from 204 international buyers from over 44 countries, indicating recognition from global buyers of plastics, it said.

“Indian exports of plastics have been growing at a steady pace 8.2% in the past almost a decade. The global export market for plastics is valued at $1.2 trillion with India’s share being just about 1.1% with the potential to garner 3% by 2025,” said Hemant Minocha, Chairman, Plexconcil.

“Post COVID, there have been great disruptions in the global supply chains, and we believe that rather than being the alternative to sourcing from China, our industry has the resources and the capabilities to become the world’s leading hub to source plastics,” he said.

Plexconcil, with the support of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), has been in constant coordination with 45 Indian embassies and foreign missions to promote and attract buyers from their respective regions. Over 150 embassies have been contacted for the global promotion of the event.

“We anticipate that the recent ECTA signed with Australia, CEPA with UAE and more on the anvil, will open immense opportunities for Indian plastic exports. Our industry has been working towards not just strengthening processing capacities but remains committed to Zero Defect (ZED), as well as environmental regulations in India and globally,” said Sribash Dasmohapatra, Executive Director, Plexconcil.

“This strategic move is based on the long-term goals of creating an industry that is socio-economical-environmental conscious industry and compliant with international regulations and policies. Through PLEXCONNECT 2023, we aim to showcase the latest developments taking place in our industry to a global audience,” he added.

Focused on promoting MSME exports from the country in line with the government’s vision, the exhibition will also allow MSME and new exporters to learn about global trends and demand for Indian plastics, along with myriad benefits of becoming an exporter.

“Efforts are being made by the council to work with the MSME Ministry to extend grant under the PMS Scheme to the MSME exporters which will help facilitate their participation at very minimal or no cost to them,” said Mr. Dasmohaptra.

In addition to 11 finished product categories that will be on showcase, PLEXCONNECT 2023 will also feature machinery, and manufacturers of moulds and dies.

The governments of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will bring their state pavilions to the exhibition, and some northern states are expected to participate.

International buyer delegations from Korea, Brazil, Indonesia and Israel have confirmed their attendance in addition to the 204 registered individual buyers.