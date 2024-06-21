GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Plasmagen Biosciences introduces CSL’s Haemocomplettan P in India

Published - June 21, 2024 05:36 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Plasmagen Biosciences Private Ltd., specialising in Plasma Protein and Speciality Care Therapy, has announced the introduction of Haemocomplettan P (Human Fibrinogen Concenrate), manufactured by CSL Behring, a business unit of CSL, in the Indian market through an exclusive distributorship agreement. 

Haemocomplettan P is approved for therapy and prophylaxis of haemorrhagic diatheses in congenital aﬁbrinogenaemia and acquired hypoﬁbrinogenaemia, the company said.

The product will cater to the 1,50,000 cardiac surgeries and over 1,800 liver transplant patients who are at risk of massive bleeding due to acquired hypoﬁbrinogenemia, it said. “Due to the high burden of uncontrolled massive bleeding in cardiac and liver transplant surgeries, there is an immense need for a product like Haemocomplettan P in India,” it added. 

“The collaboration of Plasmagen and CSL Behring will not only further open new avenues in diﬀerent specialties which includes cardiac, liver transplant, gastroenterology and pediatrics but also ensure access to quality products with global safety standards in the biopharmaceutical space,” Vinod Nahar, Managing Director, Plasmagen Biosciences said in a statement.  “We will provide holistic solutions in therapy shaping, disease awareness and patient education,” he added.

