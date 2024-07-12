Pitti Engineering raises ₹359.99 crore via QIP

ADVERTISEMENT

Pitti Engineering Ltd. said it had raised ₹359.99 crore through the qualified institutions placement (QIP).

“The proceeds of the QIP would be used for repaying and/or prepaying certain borrowings availed by the company and for other general corporate purposes,” it said in a statement.

The issue opened on July 8 and closed on July 11 after its fund raising committee approved the allotment of 34,14,749 equity shares to qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of ₹1,054.25 per equity share.

The company said domestic and global institutional investors like SBI Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sunlife Mutual Fund, HSBC Mutual Fund, Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund, Motilal Oswal Small Cap Fund and Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company participated in the QIP.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.