Pitti Engineering Q4 PAT surges 25% to ₹24.83 crore

May 29, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - MUMBAI

Pitti Engineering Ltd. reported fourth-quarter net profit grew 25.47% year-on-year to ₹24.83 crore.

Revenue from operations during the quarter at ₹247.51 crore, was down 8.8%. For the financial year ended March 31, 2023 the company’s net profit grew 13.35% to ₹58.83 crore.

Revenue from operations grew 15.34% to ₹ 1,100.17 crore. Sales volumes on Year on Year (YoY) basis increased to 36,297 MT as compared with 31,945 MT in FY22, up 13.62%. The board of directors of the company has recommended a final dividend of ₹ 1.20 per share.

Akshay S. Pitti, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, said, “With a robust demand outlook, diverse product offerings and expanding capacity, we are well-poised to seize future opportunities.”