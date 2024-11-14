Pitti Engineering Q2 PAT up 73% to ₹38 crore

Pitti Engineering Ltd for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024 reported net profit of ₹38.02 crore as compared to ₹22.01 crore in the year ago period, up 72.74%.

The company’s total income at ₹455.25 crore increased 44.39% to ₹315.30 crore over the same period last year.

Sales volume increased to 16,300 MT as compared to 10,340 MT in year ago period, up 57.64%.

Akshay S Pitti, MD & CEO said, “We have delivered the best performance across every metric during the first half of the year.”

“We are confident of further improving our financial and operating performance, as we continue to derive synergies and integrate the operations of our strategic acquisitions and amalgamations,” he said.