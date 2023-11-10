Pitti Engineering Q2 PAT more than doubles to ₹22.55 crore

November 10, 2023 07:47 am | Updated 07:47 am IST - MUMBAI

Pitti Engineering Ltd reported a second-quarter profit after tax (PAT) grew 121.95% to ₹22.55 crore as compared with ₹ 10.16 crore in the year ago period.

The total revenue of the company for the period ended September 30, 2023, was ₹302.85 crore, as compared with ₹304.54 crore in same period last year, down by 0.55%.

The company’s sales volume increased to 10,340 Metric Tonnes 9MT) compared with 8,809 MT in the year-ago period, up 17.38%.

While the company’s order book stands at ₹716 crore as of September 30, 2023, the Net debt stands at ₹291.15 crore.

Akshay S. Pitti, Vice Chairman & Managing Director said, “During the quarter the company has achieved highest sales volume of 10,340 MT and registered highest ever EBITDA of ₹42.56 crore.”

“Despite upcoming challenges and uncertainties on account of war [in Europe and Middle East], upcoming elections and other macro-economic factors, the company remains positive for achieving our annual targets,” he added.