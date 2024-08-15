ADVERTISEMENT

Pitti Engineering Q1 net profit grows 47% to ₹20.55 crore

Published - August 15, 2024 09:34 am IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

 Pitti Engineering Ltd reported first quarter net profit grew 47% to ₹20.55 crore over the same period last year. Revenue for the period ended June 30, 2024 grew 33% to ₹387 crore over the same period last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akshay S. Pitti, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer said, “

“We achieved the highest ever sales volume for a quarter at 14,992MT, solidifying our position as the largest manufacturer of laminations in India.”

“ The expansion plan is track for commissioning by end of September. We continue to see robust demand from almost all our end markets. On the back of strong performance in Q1 coupled with the enhanced capacities & acquisitions I believe that we are well positioned to surpass our annual targets,” he added. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US