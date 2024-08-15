GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pitti Engineering Q1 net profit grows 47% to ₹20.55 crore

Published - August 15, 2024 09:34 am IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

 Pitti Engineering Ltd reported first quarter net profit grew 47% to ₹20.55 crore over the same period last year. Revenue for the period ended June 30, 2024 grew 33% to ₹387 crore over the same period last year.

Akshay S. Pitti, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer said, “

“We achieved the highest ever sales volume for a quarter at 14,992MT, solidifying our position as the largest manufacturer of laminations in India.”

“ The expansion plan is track for commissioning by end of September. We continue to see robust demand from almost all our end markets. On the back of strong performance in Q1 coupled with the enhanced capacities & acquisitions I believe that we are well positioned to surpass our annual targets,” he added. 

