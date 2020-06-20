Piramal Pharma to buy G&W’s U.S. drug unit

white medicine bottle and pills on blue background

MUMBAI

20 June 2020 22:42 IST

Deal to broaden acquirer’s offerings

The pharma solutions business of Piramal Enterprises Ltd. (PEL) has entered into a pact with G&W Laboratories Inc. to acquire its solid oral dosage drug product manufacturing facility located in Sellersville, Pennsylvania.

PEL, through one of its affiliates, would acquire at closing a 100% stake in the entity that operates the facility and owns the related real estate.

“This acquisition broadens the offering of Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) by adding solid oral dosage form capabilities (tablets and capsules) in North America,” PEL said in a statement.

Currently, PPS’ capabilities in solid oral dosage forms are all located in the U.K. and India.

The site can also produce liquids, creams, and ointments, further expanding the PPS portfolio. The site also can support product and process development for solid oral dosage and oral liquids, including immediate release, modified release, chewable & sublingual solid oral dosage forms, solutions and suspensions in liquids, the company said.

The site has received certifications from the FDA and EMA.

“Many of our customers are looking for US-based manufacturing partners to expand and support their pipeline. This acquisition strengthens our ability to partner with them on best-in-class drug products. It enhances our market-leading integrated services offering by adding a solid oral dosage capability in the US,” said Peter DeYoung, Chief Executive Officer, Piramal Pharma Solutions.

“We now offer solid oral drug product development and commercial manufacturing in all our major geographies, addressing a previously unmet customer need and strengthening our ability to work globally with customers to reduce the burden of disease on patients,” he said.

The Sellersville site covers 31.5 acres of land with over 221,000 square feet of manufacturing space, including 195,000 square feet of GMP area.

The site currently has the necessary controls to support manufacturing of potent solid oral dosage forms. PPS intends to offer high potency drug manufacturing capabilities at the site which employs a workforce of 100.

PPS expects to further grow the site’s current strength to support development services as well as any COVID-19 management drug opportunities, PEL said.