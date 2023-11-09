Piramal Enterprises reports Q2 net profit of ₹48 cr.

November 09, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - MUMBAI

Piramal Enterprises Ltd. (PEL) for the second quarter reported net profit of ₹48 crore as compared with net loss of ₹1,536 crore in the year ago period.

The company’s Net Interest Income for the quarter was down 9% to ₹750 crore as compared with ₹829 crore a year ago.

Similarly, total income for the quarter at ₹914 crore was down 3% from the year ago period, the company said in a filing.

Ajay Piramal, Chairman, Piramal Enterprises Ltd., said, “Our performance in the second quarter was supported by growth in AUM, led by retail business. The improved mix between the retail and wholesale showcases our dedicated efforts in building a robust and diversified non-banking financial institution.”

“We are consistently progressing on our strategic journey of building a leading multi-product retail business, optimally running down Wholesale 1.0* book and building a granular Wholesale 2.0 book.

“During this quarter, we also made progress on underlying profitability and asset quality of our portfolio. Our balance sheet reflects a robust financial position, characterized by strong net worth and capital adequacy ratio,” he said.

“Our retail lending business is consistently growing, driven by increased disbursements to fulfil the credit needs of the “Bharat” market. We will continue investing in talent, branches, cognitive intelligence, and data analytics to keep this momentum going,” Mr Piramal said.

He said in wholesale lending, the company had significantly reduced its Wholesale 1.0 AUM, with a concerted effort to further streamline this portfolio. “Our Wholesale 2.0 book is performing well, in line with or ahead of underwriting,” he further said.

