Piramal Enterprises exits Shriram Finance; pares entire stake for ₹4,824 cr.

June 21, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - New Delhi

Piramal Enterprises on Wednesday divested its entire stake 8.34% stake in non-banking financial company Shriram Finance for ₹4,824 crore through an open market transaction.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund (MF), Kotak Mahindra MF, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Blackrock, BNP Paribas Arbitrage ODI, Government of Singapore, Ghisallo Master Fund LP, New World Fund Inc and Societe Generale ODI, among others, were buyers of shares.

According to the block deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Piramal Enterprises offloaded 3,12,21,449 shares, amounting to an 8.34% stake in Shriram Finance.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of ₹1,545 apiece, taking the transaction size to ₹4,823.71 crore.

As of the March quarter, Piramal Enterprises Ltd. held more than 3.12 crore shares, equivalent to an 8.34% stake in NBFC firm Shriram Finance, shareholding data showed with the bourse.

Shares of Shriram Finance zoomed 11.31% to close at ₹1,736 per piece on the NSE.

On Monday, U.S.-based private equity firm TPG offloaded its entire 2.65% stake in Shriram Finance for ₹1,390 crore through open market transactions.

Shriram Finance is a retail NBFC offering credit solutions for commercial vehicles, two-wheeler loans, car loans, gold loans, personal loans and small business loans.

In November 2022, Shriram Group’s entities – Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd., Shriram City Union Finance Ltd. and Shriram Capital Ltd. merged to form Shriram Finance Ltd.

