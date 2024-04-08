GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Piramal Alternatives invests ₹110 crore in Biodeal Pharma

April 08, 2024 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Piramal Alternatives, the fund management division of the Piramal Group, said it had made an investment of ₹110 crore in Biodeal Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a contract development and manufacturing company.

The investment was facilitated through convertible instruments from its Performing Credit Fund. “The funding will be directed towards improving infrastructure and capacities, upgrading technology, and underlay a dedicated nutraceuticals manufacturing facility,” Piramal Alternatives said in a statement.

Kalpesh Kikani, CEO, Piramal Alternatives said “The strong market potential of the nasal sprays segment, along with the Biodeal’s leading position in contract manufacturing and adherence to global regulatory standards, presents an exciting opportunity for us.”

“We are committed to providing flexible, bespoke, and value-accretive capital to support Biodeal’s growth trajectory in this promising segment,” he added.

Anurag Kumar, MD, Biodeal Pharmaceuticals Ltd. said, “This capital raise will boost us to accelerate our existing production capacity by 3 times and will bolster our manufacturing capabilities, and expand our market reach.” 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.