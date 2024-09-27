GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pinnacle Group opens its first non-U.S. Regional HQ in Chennai

Published - September 27, 2024 09:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Pinnacle Country Manager Hari Ram, U.S. Consul General Chris Hodges and Pinnacle Group Chairman & CEO Nina Vaca at the launch of Regional Headquarters in Chennai.

Pinnacle Group, a leading global workforce solutions company headquartered in the US, has expanded its global footprint by opening its first non-US regional headquarters in Chennai, India.

“We are proud to open our first non-U.S. regional headquarters office in Chennai. India is a key strategic market for Pinnacle Group and many of our customers,” its Chairman & CEO Nina Vaca said during the media interaction.

“We see tremendous potential here and we’re committed to extending our investments in people and technology to drive further innovation and serve more of our customers in India and beyond,” she said.

Over the last five years, Pinnacle Group has been expanding globally to support customers in over 20 countries. Locating its first non-U.S. headquarters in Chennai strategically positions the company to deepen relationships with its existing customer base in the region.

Currently, Pinnacle Group’s customers are primarily U.S.-based corporations with extensive multinational operations. In India, Pinnacle Group employs around 100 people and it is expected to increase rapidly within the next 18-24 months.

