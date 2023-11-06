HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pilots’ concerns over fatigue being taken seriously: IndiGo CEO

November 06, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Jagriti Chandra

Pilots’ concern over mounting levels of fatigue as domestic air travel surpasses pre-COVID levels are being taken “seriously” and need a “holistic and considerate” approach, IndiGo’s CEO Pieter Elbers said on Monday.

“We are working closely with the regulator. We will also look at framework of working hours in the EU and the U.S. and see how it compares with the Indian framework. Approaches like this and topics like this require a very considerate, holistic and in-depth approach,” Mr. Elbers said at a media interaction.

Following the recent death of an IndiGo pilot due to a cardiac arrest at the boarding gate at Nagpur airport, many pilots have spoken about rising number of medically unfit pilots at the airline as well as fatigue reports submitted by them to the airline not being acted upon. The regulator, DGCA, last week issued draft rules on pilot duty hours proposing to increase their rest period.

IndiGo is also conducting a trial of a fatigue analysis tool to assess pilot alertness levels.

Mr. Elbers also said IndiGo was engaged with the DGCA over its decision in July to impose a fine of ₹30 lakh on the carrier for a series of tail-strike incidents, which the regulator had said were due to the airline carrying out landings at variance with procedures in the Airbus manual. Some pilots had alleged that the tail strikes could be partly due to an “exponential increase” in working hours apart from an “overemphasis” on fuel savings. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.