Pilots’ concerns over fatigue being taken seriously: IndiGo CEO

November 06, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Pilots’ concern over mounting levels of fatigue as domestic air travel surpasses pre-COVID levels are being taken “seriously” and need a “holistic and considerate” approach, IndiGo’s CEO Pieter Elbers said on Monday.

“We are working closely with the regulator. We will also look at framework of working hours in the EU and the U.S. and see how it compares with the Indian framework. Approaches like this and topics like this require a very considerate, holistic and in-depth approach,” Mr. Elbers said at a media interaction.

Following the recent death of an IndiGo pilot due to a cardiac arrest at the boarding gate at Nagpur airport, many pilots have spoken about rising number of medically unfit pilots at the airline as well as fatigue reports submitted by them to the airline not being acted upon. The regulator, DGCA, last week issued draft rules on pilot duty hours proposing to increase their rest period.

IndiGo is also conducting a trial of a fatigue analysis tool to assess pilot alertness levels.

Mr. Elbers also said IndiGo was engaged with the DGCA over its decision in July to impose a fine of ₹30 lakh on the carrier for a series of tail-strike incidents, which the regulator had said were due to the airline carrying out landings at variance with procedures in the Airbus manual. Some pilots had alleged that the tail strikes could be partly due to an “exponential increase” in working hours apart from an “overemphasis” on fuel savings.