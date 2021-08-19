Piaggio unveils special edition of Vespa scooter

MUMBAI

19 August 2021 22:38 IST

‘Firm developing above-300 cc bike’

Piaggio India, the manufacturer of Vespa brand of scooters, has introduced the 75th special edition of the two-wheeler to mark 75 years of the brand’s presence in India.

Vespa 75th will be offered in 125 and 150 CC engine options and is priced at ₹1,25,996 and ₹1,39,090 ex-showroom Pune respectively. It can be booked across all dealerships in India and through its website, the company said.

“As we are celebrating the value of independence through Vespa 75th, it also embarks Vespa’s journey in India at the time India celebrates 75 years of Independence,” said Diego Graffi, CMD, Piaggio India.

Stating that Vespa was a distinct brand in the market and known for its style statement, he said the company would continue to offer differentiated and technologically-superior products to Indian customers.

“Vespa is not just a vehicle but an icon of lifestyle,” said Sudhanshu Agrawal, business head, 2W, Piaggio India.

“Celebrating 75 glorious years with a creatively-designed Vespa 75 edition represents the most exciting journey into history while looking at future of mobility through its values.”

The company will continue petrol offerings in Vespa and Aprilia range of scooters as it is developing its own powertrain for manufacturing electric scooters. “It will take about two to three years as we are developing a powertrain. We do not want to provide an off-the-shelf product and will not source battery technology from China,” added Mr. Graffi.

He said the company is also developing an above 300 CC motorcycle for the India and export markets. The company is also expanding dealership network from 275 in 190 cities to over 400 in 300 cities.