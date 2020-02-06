Piaggio unveils its e-scooter Vespa Elettrica

Piaggio India on Thursday showcased the production version of its electric scooter at the Auto Expo 2020 here and also unveiled its premium scooter Aprilia SXR 160.

“We were the first to introduce a hybrid electric scooter,” said Diego Graffi, MD & CEO, Piaggio India.

“We are in the process of introducing an innovative electric mobility solution in India keeping the local consumer in mind,” he said.

Piaggio showcased the European version of the Vespa Elettrica and said the customised version for India will be designed and made in India. It is a connected scooter and one can make or receive calls, read SMSes and listen to music while on the move. “As India is witnessing a quick transition to adoption of electric mobility solutions, we are expecting to grow in this vast space in the next three to five years,” he said.

According to him, Aprilia SXR is designed for the ‘discerning Indian consumer’ with the aim of creating a new trendsetter ‘Crossmax Design’ category, leveraging new age technology.

It will be manufactured at Baramati factory and is slated for launch in Q3 of 2020.

The all new Aprilia SXR 160 will come in 160 CC BS VI and 125 CC BS VI options with 3V Tech FI engine technology. It will be complemented by a host of features.

Piaggio also displayed limited edition Vespa Racing Sixties, Vespa 2020 facelifts — Vespa Red, Vespa SXL/VXL and Aprilia SR 160 and Aprilia Strom with disc brakes.