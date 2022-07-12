Piaggio rolls out all new Ape NXT+ 3 wheeler

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. (PVPL), a 100% subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group, has announced the unveiling of the all new Apé NXT+ in the passenger segment.

“It is a high mileage three-wheeler with a fuel efficiency of up to 50km/kg for the CNG version. The indigenously researched and developed vehicle is also available in LPG and petrol variants,” the company said.

“Piaggio is the only fuel agonistic three-wheeler brand in India with a product portfolio in petrol, diesel, CNG, LPG and electric for both cargo and passenger segment,” PVPL said in a statement.

Diego Graffi, Chairman & MD, Piaggio India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The rising demand for alternate fuel options and the need to control pollution is giving an impetus to CNG powered vehicles. The Government of India is taking path breaking steps to promote alternate fuel options, which, in turn, is also helping OEMs like us to innovate with our product portfolio to cater to larger customers.

Saju Nair, EVP and Head Domestic Business CV (ICE) & Retail Finance, Piaggio India Pvt. Ltd. said, “With the increase in fuel costs, we understood our customers’ need for higher mileage with cost-saving approach and, therefore, Apé NXT+ was born.