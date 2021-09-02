Piaggio India rolls out new range of superbikes

MUMBAI

02 September 2021 23:17 IST

Piaggio India has announced the introduction of a series of superbikes in India. While the all new Aprilia RS 660 and Tuono 660 are priced at ₹13.39 lakh and ₹13.09 lakh ex-showroom, respectively, the RSV4 and Tuono V4 are priced at ₹23.69 lakh and ₹20.66 lakh ex-showroom, respectively. Moto Guzzi V85 TT is priced at ₹15.40 lakh ex-showroom.

Diego Graffi, chairman and managing director, Piaggio India said, “The newly introduced superbikes have attracted a massive following in India and all over the world. Keeping in mind the evolving lifestyle of the Indian consumer, we aim to offer them new riding experience which would amaze them.”

