Business

Piaggio India rolls out new range of superbikes

Piaggio India has announced the introduction of a series of superbikes in India. While the all new Aprilia RS 660 and Tuono 660 are priced at ₹13.39 lakh and ₹13.09 lakh ex-showroom, respectively, the RSV4 and Tuono V4 are priced at ₹23.69 lakh and ₹20.66 lakh ex-showroom, respectively. Moto Guzzi V85 TT is priced at ₹15.40 lakh ex-showroom.

Diego Graffi, chairman and managing director, Piaggio India said, “The newly introduced superbikes have attracted a massive following in India and all over the world. Keeping in mind the evolving lifestyle of the Indian consumer, we aim to offer them new riding experience which would amaze them.”


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 2, 2021 11:18:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/piaggio-india-rolls-out-new-range-of-superbikes/article36261788.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY