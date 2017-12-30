Phones set to get smarter in 2018 with futuristic tech

If 2017 was about dual cameras and longer battery life, the year 2018 is expected to churn out smartphones with larger screens packed with features like facial recognition and augmented/virtual reality.

Phones are slated to become grander, lighter and smarter in 2018 with features so advanced that they would seem straight out of a sci-fi flick. And 2017 has already set the tone for such new-age innovation.

Owner’s personality

Handsets in 2017 were less about calling, more an extension of the owner’s personality — a high-resolution camera, an on-demand movie screen, a portable music system, apps for just about anything — and all these tech wonders in one device that fit snugly into the palm of your hand. Handset makers kept the momentum high through the year, refreshing their portfolio with new models across multiple price points. Companies like Samsung, Micromax and Vivo introduced devices with 18:9 aspect ratio display that promise a better viewing experience to users.

Facial recognition and artificial intelligence — through virtual assistants — are slated to reach more hands as Chinese and domestic players bring such features onto more affordable devices.

Interestingly, Chinese players — Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Lenovo — continued to dominate the Indian market, taking up four spots in the top 5 tally (in terms of shipment). While Samsung held on to pole position in the market for most part of the year, Xiaomi emerged as a strong challenger and at the end of September quarter, both companies ended up in a photo finish, sharing top honours.

“It will be interesting to see the two compete. Xiaomi’s challenge is the offline market where Samsung has a stronghold. Samsung will have to ramp up its online presence and Xiaomi is a leader there,” an industry executive said.

The year also saw U.S.-based Apple commence manufacturing of iPhone SE in India in partnership with Wistron, underlining the importance of the domestic smartphone market.

As per research firm Counterpoint, about 134 million smartphones are expected to be sold in the country this year, with the number growing to 155 million next year. While the growth of smartphones has been phenomenal, it has not dampened the sale of feature phones significantly. Of the 298 million phones expected to be sold in 2018, 143 million are likely to be feature phones. “The transition to smartphones has been slower than anticipated,” Counterpoint Research Associate Director Tarun Pathak said.