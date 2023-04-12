ADVERTISEMENT

PhonePe gets additional $100 million fund from General Atlantic

April 12, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - NEW DELHI

PTI

Decacorn fintech firm PhonePe has received an additional $100 million from General Atlantic during its ongoing fundraise round of $1 billion at a pre-money valuation of $12 billion, the company said on Wednesday.

With this fresh funding, the Walmart group firm has raised $750 million till date.

"PhonePe confirms a $100 million additional tranche of investment from General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm, and its co-investors as part of our ongoing fundraise. General Atlantic initially invested $350 million in PhonePe in January 2023," PhonePe said in a statement.

General Atlantic has invested $450 million in the ongoing fundraise, Ribbit Capital, Tiger Global and TVS Capital Funds $100 million and Walmart has infused $200 million in the company.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

PhonePe plans to deploy these funds to build and scale new businesses like insurance, wealth management, lending, stockbroking, ONDC-based shopping and account aggregators.

The fundraise will also help PhonePe turbo-charge the next wave of growth for UPI payments in India, including UPI lite and Credit on UPI.

Recently the company also announced its foray into hyperlocal e-commerce through new platform Pincode.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US