ADVERTISEMENT

PhonePe forays into hyperlocal commerce with ‘Pincode’

April 04, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Walmart-backed PhonePe has forayed into hyperlocal commerce with its shopping app Pincode that is built on the ONDC protocol. Pincode is currently live in Bengaluru and would be unveiled in other cities soon.

The Pincode app will enable local sellers from neighbourhood stores to digitally connect to Bengaluru’s consumers offering the convenience of online ordering, great discounts and instant refunds and returns. The app will pilot in Bengaluru with grocery, food, pharma, electronics and home décor.

Sameer Nigam, CEO and founder PhonePe said, “Pincode is a new shopping app that offers a revolutionary new approach to e-commerce, which puts all the local stores and sellers at the heart of the digital shopping growth story. Built on ONDC, it is expected to create new opportunities, for innovation and growth in e-commerce.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

PhonePe believes that ONDC can foster the rapid growth of a new hyperlocal e-commerce business model. Apart from local buyers and sellers, such a model will also benefit other ecosystem participants like last-mile logistics and inventory management players.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US