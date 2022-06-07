Phone top most item left behind in Uber; Mumbai most ‘forgetful’ city: Uber Report

Photo for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: Reuters

June 07, 2022 12:27 IST

From ‘Ghewar sweet’ to mangoes, birthday cakes, dumbells, flutes, bike handles and Aadhaar cards – these are some of the things that Uber riders left behind in their cabs over the past year, according to the new report by Uber.

As per the 2022 edition of the the ride-hailing platform’s Lost and Found Index, the top 10 most commonly forgotten items are phone/camera, laptop, backpack, wallet, speaker, clothing, groceries, cash, water bottle and headphones.

“While Mumbai bagged the title of the most forgetful city in the country for the second time in a row, Delhi NCR and Lucknow were not far behind,” the report noted.

Nitish Bhushan, Director, Central Operations, said, “We get that losing an item can be stressful, but when you Uber, you always have the option to trace so that you can attempt retrieving your belongings. This annual survey is a fun and informative way of reminding our riders how easy it is to raise a retrieval request for a lost item in-app.”

Interestingly, the top 5 most forgetful days of the year (between March 1, 2021 and April 1, 2022), fall in March 2022. As per the trends shared by Uber, people are most likely to forget their clothes on Saturdays, laptops on Wednesday, water bottles on a Sunday and headphones/speakers on Monday and Friday.