Philips opens new innovation campus in India; to accommodate 5,000 engineers

November 10, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

Generative AI (Artificial Intelligence) provides a lot of opportunities, and it is the next wave of new technology that can help solve problems of customers, said Roy Jakobs, CEO Royal Philips. The company unveiled its new innovation campus in the country in Bengaluru that can accommodate 5,000 employees.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event here on Thursday, Mr. Jakobs said, “If you look at healthcare, our customers are asking how we can serve more patients. So, we are looking at how technology can help them process more patients.”

Commenting on the significant role that AI plays in innovation, he said, the company has over 9,000 employees in India, and of these 5,000 employees in Bengaluru will be working on innovative health technologies. The company employs over 70,700 employees globally. It also has a Healthcare Innovation Centre in Pune, Global Business Services in Chennai, and commercial teams in Gurugram. “In India, we not only want to speed up access to care, but also locally develop and contribute to solutions for the rest of the world,” Mr. Jakobs added.

Last year, with an investment of ₹400 crore under the PLI scheme, Philips Innovation’s healthcare innovation centre in Chakan, Pune, started manufacturing of radio frequency coils for MRI machines. The company also plans expansions in Pune. It spends over $1.7 billion on innovation annually, of which 50% goes into software development. Philips also sees growth opportunities in the beauty and grooming verticals of its business in India. For the Netherlands-headquartered Philips, India plays a significant role and it is a major hub for innovation, according to him.

“Philips has been innovating for more than 130 years, and started doing business in India some 92 years ago. In the last 27 years, the Philips Innovation Campus in Bengaluru has grown to represent almost all our business categories and supporting roles,” he further said.

