Phase 1 study of Dr. Reddy’s tocilizumab biosimilar candidate completed

June 05, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories on Monday said its tocilizumab biosimilar candidate, DRL_TC, for treating rheumatoid arthritis, has successfully met its primary and secondary endpoints in a Phase I study.

This Phase I study used an intravenous formulation to evaluate the pharmacokinetic equivalence, safety and immunogenicity of the biosimilar candidate in comparison to reference products. The drugmaker is developing the proposed biosimilar as both intravenous and subcutaneous formulations.

“Tocilizumab is an important antirheumatic agent that has a unique place in treating patients with rheumatoid arthritis and other diseases. By developing the formulation in both subcutaneous and intravenous formulations, we aim to reach more patients around the world,” said Jayanth Sridhar, Global Head of Biologics at Dr. Reddy’s.

While the reference product for the study in the U.S. was Actemra, in the European Union, RoActemra was the reference medicinal product. The successful outcome of this study is important milestone in Dr. Reddy’s commitment to make highquality biosimilar products more accessible and affordable to healthcare providers and patients around the world, the company said in a release.

