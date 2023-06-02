ADVERTISEMENT

Pharmexcil seeks explanation from eye drops maker flagged by Sri Lanka

June 02, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Pharmaceutical exporters body Pharmexcil has sought an explanation from Indiana Ophthalmics LLP in the wake of the Sri Lankan Ministry of Health directing the company to recall eye drops as its usage was recently linked to eye infections in some people.

Pharmexcil has set June 3 as deadline for the Gujarat firm to furnish details of the licensees and importers to whom the drug was supplied as well as the manufacturing licence copies. The company, which is registered as a small-scale manufacturer, was also directed to investigate reasons for the contamination of the alleged product.

Failure to provide the information will result in suspension of the company’s registration cum membership certificate, Pharmexcil Director General Ravi Udaya Bhaskar said. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has already launched an investigation following the complaint by the Sri Lankan Ministry.

