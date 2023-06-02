HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pharmexcil seeks explanation from eye drops maker flagged by Sri Lanka

June 02, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Pharmaceutical exporters body Pharmexcil has sought an explanation from Indiana Ophthalmics LLP in the wake of the Sri Lankan Ministry of Health directing the company to recall eye drops as its usage was recently linked to eye infections in some people.

Pharmexcil has set June 3 as deadline for the Gujarat firm to furnish details of the licensees and importers to whom the drug was supplied as well as the manufacturing licence copies. The company, which is registered as a small-scale manufacturer, was also directed to investigate reasons for the contamination of the alleged product.

Failure to provide the information will result in suspension of the company’s registration cum membership certificate, Pharmexcil Director General Ravi Udaya Bhaskar said. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has already launched an investigation following the complaint by the Sri Lankan Ministry.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.