Pharmexcil calls for meet after Nigeria flags issues with drug exports 

NAFDAC had accused Indian drugmakers/exporters of indulging in unethical and unprofessional practices

NAFDAC had accused Indian drugmakers/exporters of indulging in unethical and unprofessional practices

India’s Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council (Pharmexcil) has called for a meeting with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control of Nigeria after the latter accused Indian drugmakers/exporters of indulging in unethical and unprofessional practices.

“We proposed a meeting... they have agreed,” Director General Ravi Uday Bhaskar said. The meeting with NAFDAC officials is scheduled for May 31. Stakeholders in Indian pharma industry, especially exporters, are expected to participate.

The meeting follows the Nigerian regulator accusing India pharmaceutical manufacturers/exporters of indulging in unethical and unprofessional practices in connivance with Nigerian importers. It had also warned them of stringent action. Pharmexcil had earlier this month alerted members about the communication from NAFDAC flagging issues with regard to the product package design.

Mr.Bhaskar said the meeting to seek more details from the Nigerian officials is important given the African nation has been figuring in top 5-6 pharma export destinations of India. Pharmaceutical exports to Nigeria stood at $588.59 million in FY22 as against $573.17 million in FY21. In FY20, the exports totalled $443.09 million.

NAFDAC is one of the stringent drug regulators in Africa. Nigeria was the first country that introduced pre-shipment analysis about ten years ago. About ten years ago, it had appointed an agency in Mumbai to test samples post which the consignment is cleared. This even if the drug is manufactured in an USFDA-approved unit. In the communication, Mr. Bhaskar had urged member companies to adhere to NAFDAC directions for hassle-free exports.

The Nigerian regulator has said a moratorium of six months has been approved for manufacturers to clear every consignment that violated the approved formulations and package designs. The moratorium ends on October 30. “Any violative product that is boarded on airlines or shipping vessels from November 1, 2022 will be confiscated upon arrival in Nigeria and any erring importer and manufacturer/exporter will be subjected to strict penalties, sanctions, product de-registration and consequent blacklisting,” it had warned.