PharmEasy parent to acquire 66% stake in Thyrocare for ₹4,546 cr.

API Holdings Ltd. (API), the parent company of PharmEasy, has announced the signing of definitive documents to acquire 66.1% stake in Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (Thyrocare) from A Velumani and affiliates at a price of ₹1,300 per share aggregating to ₹4,546 crore.

Docon Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a 100% subsidiary of API, will be the acquirer and will make an open offer for an additional 26% stake.

Dr. Velumani will be separately acquiring a minority non-controlling stake, of less than 5% in API as part of a series of equity investments by existing and new investors of API.

Siddharth Shah, CEO, API Holdings said “We will provide world class customer experience in diagnostics, rivalling our pharmacy experience by leveraging technology, and building on top of the massive scale and truly pan-India presence of Thyrocare. It is our aim to deliver all outpatient healthcare products and services to every Indian within 24 hours.”

Dr. Velumani, Chairman & MD of Thyrocare, said, “The unique reach and strength of Thyrocare in Diagnostics blended with young and dynamic team of PharmEasy will bring in better healthcare solutions for common man nationwide.”


